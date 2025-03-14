SEC Tournament - Tennessee vs. Auburn Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats

Semi-Final No. 1 Saturday in the SEC Tournament could well be a semi-final for the national championship in three weeks as the Auburn Tigers (28-4) take the court against the Tennessee Volunteers (26-6).

Auburn held off a pesky Ole Miss squad eventually winning 62-57 to advance to Saturday’s semi. Tennessee took out a tired Texas team, 83-72 to reserve their spot against the Tigers.

These teams last met January 25 with Auburn winning a rock fight at home 53-51. In that game Johnni Broome came off the bench for Auburn. He scored 16 points and pulled down 14 boards to lead the Tigers. Zakai Zeigler paced the Tennessee attack with 14 points and six assists.

Lets dive into Saturday’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tennessee vs. Auburn

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Tennessee vs. Auburn

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Tennessee Volunteers (+145), Auburn Tigers (-180)

Spread: Tigers -3.5

Total: 138.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Tennessee vs. Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Volunteers & Tigers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Tennessee on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Tennessee +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 138.5.

Tennessee vs. Auburn: Top betting trends and recent stats

Tennessee covered the spread against Texas snapping a streak of 4 straight games in which the Vols failed to cover the number

The Game Total cashing the OVER in the Tennessee/Texas game was the third straight Tennessee game to cash the OVER

Auburn has failed to cover the spread in their last three games

The Game Total cashing the UNDER in the Auburn/Ole Miss game broke a streak of 5 straight Auburn games that went OVER the number



