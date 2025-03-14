2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Rodón

Outlook: Career highs of 32 starts and 16 victories made 2024 a successful rebound season for Rodón after an excruciating first year in New York. Still, it wasn’t the Rodón of 2021 and ’22, when he totaled a 2.67 ERA, a 34% strikeout rate and 25 homers allowed in 310 2/3 innings. Last year, his strikeout rate came in at 26%, and he gave up 31 homers, tied for the second-highest total in the majors. He then surrendered five more while amassing a 5.60 ERA in 17 2/3 innings in the postseason. Yankee Stadium didn’t help there, but it also doesn’t deserve much blame, given that Rodón had the worst barrel rate of all qualified starters. The encouraging thing was that Rodón enjoyed more success with his slider as the season went along; his strikeout rate jumped from 23% during the first three months to 31% afterwards and 33% in the postseason. He’s a big flyball pitcher, so the homers figure to keep coming. Still, it’s easy to imagine him getting his ERA and WHIP down some this year.