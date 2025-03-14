Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas part of initial field at Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship will feature 24 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, the PGA Tour announced Friday evening.

Among those competing in the $8.7 million event at Innisbrook Resort will be Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala and Luke Clanton, the amateur who recently earned his PGA Tour card.

Here’s a look at the initial full field in Palm Harbor, Florida: