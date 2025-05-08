 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Rickie Fowler looks to silence critics, off to good start at Truist Championship
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Keith Mitchell shatters Philadelphia Cricket Club course record, leads Truist Championship
Mizuho Americas Open 2025 - Round One
Jeeno Thitikul leads Mizuho Americas with Nelly Korda four back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_cfb_offsznstorylines_250508.jpg
QBs dominate college football offseason storylines
nbc_cfb_rtfdarkhorse_250508.jpg
Florida could be dark horse CFP team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Rickie Fowler looks to silence critics, off to good start at Truist Championship
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Keith Mitchell shatters Philadelphia Cricket Club course record, leads Truist Championship
Mizuho Americas Open 2025 - Round One
Jeeno Thitikul leads Mizuho Americas with Nelly Korda four back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_cfb_offsznstorylines_250508.jpg
QBs dominate college football offseason storylines
nbc_cfb_rtfdarkhorse_250508.jpg
Florida could be dark horse CFP team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Can Penn State get over the hump?

May 8, 2025 06:19 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Mike Golic Jr. evaluate Penn State, which is looking to break through to the national championship game after many years of close calls. They also talk non-sports offseason topics.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_offsznstorylines_250508.jpg
03:09
QBs dominate college football offseason storylines
nbc_cfb_rtfdarkhorse_250508.jpg
03:57
Florida could be dark horse CFP team
nbc_cfb_rtfndencore_250508.jpg
06:46
What will Notre Dame do for an encore?
nbc_cfb_rtfmarcusfreeman_250508.jpg
08:07
ND’s improvement shows Freeman is right leader
nbc_rtf_bigtenspringtrip_250501.jpg
16:52
Inside the top Big Ten offseason storylines
nbc_rtf_prankcall_250501.jpg
01:27
NFL fining Ulbrich, Falcons was the right call
nbc_rtf_sanders_250501.jpg
08:12
What lessons can we learn from Sanders’ slide?
nbc_rtf_belichickhudson_250501.jpg
17:24
How does UNC proceed forward after Belichick news?
nbc_cfb_lookahead_250425.jpg
02:52
Perry: Day 2 of draft has Week 1 starters
nbc_cfb_willjohnson_250425.jpg
01:15
CB Johnson has big upside despite injury concerns
nbc_cfb_firstroundbyschool_250425.jpg
02:36
Big Ten, SEC dominate first round of NFL draft
nbc_cfb_shedeur_250425.jpg
09:20
Sanders’ lack of elite traits impact landing spots
USATSI_25103325.jpg
04:45
Dart could struggle moving to Giants’ pro offense
nbc_cfb_lovelandwarren_250425.jpg
03:15
Why Loveland went ahead of Warren in NFL draft
nbc_cfb_jeantyraiders_250425.jpg
04:26
Did Raiders overhype Jeanty at No. 6 overall?
nbc_cfb_jagstrade_250425.jpg
05:01
Hunter will make the Jags ‘entertaining to watch’
nbc_cfb_firstroundtakeaways_250425.jpg
11:08
Positional value stood out in Round 1 of NFL draft
nbc_cfb_michwjohnsoncomp_250423.jpg
02:25
HLs: Johnson’s top plays from Michigan career
nbc_cfb_ndwattsmorrisoncomp_250418.jpg
06:44
Watts and Morrison’s top-five career best games
nbc_rtf_nico_250417v2.jpg
08:24
Why the Iamaleava saga with TENN is unsurprising
Nico_Iamaleava_father.jpg
05:24
Parents not ‘objective’ enough to be agents
nbc_rtf_ncaa_250417.jpg
06:10
NCAA rule change to disincentive faking injuries
beau_atkinson.jpg
04:31
Unpacking developments in spring transfer window
nbc_rtf_corso_250417.jpg
02:41
Corso to retire from ‘College GameDay’ in August
nbc_cfb_osujudkinsvsmarshcomp_250416.jpg
03:50
Look back on Judkins’ strong game vs. Marshall
nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
03:13
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_cfb_indcignettiintv_250416.jpg
08:56
Indiana’s Cignetti: ‘Never be satisfied’
nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
Blue_gold_raw.jpg
06:18
Notre Dame highlights: 2025 Blue-Gold Game
nbc_cfb_mikeintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
10:33
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_golf_truistrd1_250508.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250508.jpg
01:41
Morikawa: With new caddie, I must be ‘accountable’
nbc_golf_mizuhord1_250508.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, First Round
supercrossriderbets.jpg
03:55
Salt Lake City Supercross bets: Plessinger-Cooper
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250508.jpg
05:03
250 East winner-take-all scenarios, 450SX rarity?
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250508.jpg
16:58
Sexton wins in Denver; Webb mind games
nbc_roto_etienne_250508.jpg
01:18
Jaguars reportedly ‘not so high’ on RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_wilsonsteelers_250508.jpg
01:15
Report: Steelers expecting jump from WR Wilson
nbc_oht_preszn_250508.jpg
19:01
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
nbc_oht_metgala_250508.jpg
05:38
Reese, Liberty trio among WNBA stars at Met Gala
nbc_oht__aj1_250508.jpg
14:27
A’ja shoe rollout with Nike has been ‘intentional’
nbc_roto_woodruff_250508.jpg
01:27
Woodruff nearing return for Brewers
nbc_roto_zacheflin_250508.jpg
01:13
Orioles’ Eflin set to return vs. Angels
nbc_roto_chandler_250508.jpg
01:26
Time to stash Chandler in redraft leagues
nbc_dlb_nickwrightdebategame_250508.jpg
12:34
Evaluating Celtics’ strategy vs. gritty Knicks
nbc_cyc_lavueltafemininav2_250508.jpg
32:08
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 5
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd1_250508.jpg
08:02
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
nbc_berry_lastcall_250508.jpg
02:55
Who will win 2025 NFL Offensive Player of Year?
nbc_ffhh_4150ranks_250508.jpg
03:01
Moore top 50 in fantasy despite Loveland’s arrival
nbc_ffhh_3140ranks_250508.jpg
09:34
Hall, Rice top-40 fantasy players for 2025 season
nbc_ffhh_top10ranks_250508.jpg
13:26
Lamb, Jeanty highlight Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 10
nbc_ffhh_1120ranks_250508.jpg
10:29
Achane, McConkey in Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 20
nbc_ffhh_2130ranks_v2_250508.jpg
08:45
Brown, Williams top 30 in fantasy entering 2025
nbc_fnia_schottenheimer_250508.jpg
10:49
How will Schottenheimer handle Pickens?
nbc_roto_knicksboston_250508.jpg
02:14
NYK should be a ‘slight’ favorite to win series
nbc_fnia_cowboyspickens_250508.jpg
09:58
Cowboys locker room ‘needs to embrace’ Pickens
nbc_fnia_pickenstrade_250508.jpg
02:02
Cowboys get ‘outstanding talent’ in Pickens
nbc_roto_gswminnesota_250508.jpg
01:44
Green, Butler lead GSW-MIN Game 2 player props
bubbachandlerpirates.jpg
01:07
Bet early on Chandler for NL Rookie of the Year