ryan_day_loss.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 14: Michigan stuns Ohio State, Miami stumbles and Georgia survives
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Wisner has career day as No. 3 Texas advances to SEC title game with 17-7 win over No. 20 Texas A&M
rourke_win.jpg
Rourke throws record-tying 6 TD passes as No. 10 Indiana beats Purdue 66-0 and awaits CFP fate

Top Clips

osu_mich.jpg
Highlights: Michigan pulls off upset of Ohio State
nbc_fnia_allenintvcliprelut_v3_241130.jpg
Allen says he and McDermott have ‘grown together’
nbc_cfb_lanningint_241130.jpg
Lanning ‘proud’ after undefeated regular season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Oregon stays perfect, tops Washington

November 30, 2024 11:30 PM
Dillon Gabriel throws for two touchdowns and runs for one more to lead No. 1 Oregon to a dominating 49-21 win vs. rival Washington, closing out an undefeated regular season.