Highlights: Penn State routs Washington

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
10 Takeaways from Week 11: Colorado takes center stage, and Miami finally goes down
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Warren scores 2 TDs as No. 6 Penn State routs Washington 35-6
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Riley Leonard accounts for three touchdowns as No. 10 Notre Dame routs Florida State 52-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Indiana tops UMich to earn record 10th win
HLs: Red-hot Notre Dame steamrolls Florida State
Franklin emphasizes improvement after Week 11 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
10 Takeaways from Week 11: Colorado takes center stage, and Miami finally goes down
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Warren scores 2 TDs as No. 6 Penn State routs Washington 35-6
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Riley Leonard accounts for three touchdowns as No. 10 Notre Dame routs Florida State 52-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Indiana tops UMich to earn record 10th win
HLs: Red-hot Notre Dame steamrolls Florida State
Franklin emphasizes improvement after Week 11 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Penn State routs Washington
November 9, 2024 11:30 PM
Tyler Warrens scored two touchdowns to help lead No. 6 Penn State to a dominating 35-6 win over Washington at Beaver Stadium in Week 11.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue