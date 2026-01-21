Jonathan Gannon will interview with Packers after completing Cowboys’ interview

Former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has completed his interview with the Cowboys, Josina Anderson reports.

Gannon now has another flight to catch.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Gannon will head to Green Bay this week to interview for the Packers’ defensive coordinator job.

The Packers also have Eagles passing game coordinator Christian Parker and Vikings passing game coordinator Daronte Jones on their list of candidates.

The Packers are seeking to replace Jeff Hafley, whom the Dolphins hired on Monday.

Gannon spent three seasons as the Cardinals’ head coach before the team fired him at the end of the season. He was 15-36 in his tenure with the Cardinals, including a 3-14 record in 2025.

Gannon earned his head coaching job after two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. He has also worked for the Falcons, Titans, Vikings and Colts, although his time with the Eagles is his only experience as a defensive coordinator.