Tetairoa McMillan: I felt pretty weak last season, focused on getting my power back

There’s been speculation in recent weeks about the Panthers using their first-round pick on a wide receiver and they’d be hoping for the same kind of results they got when they added a wideout at the top of the draft in 2025.

Tetairoa McMillan was named the offensive rookie of the year after catching 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. A repeat of that production would be welcome in Carolina, but the wideout believes there’s room for more.

McMillan said this week that he lost weight over the course of his rookie season, but has added about 10-15 pounds this offseason to get closer to his college weight.

“I wasn’t used to playing that small, I felt pretty weak,” McMillan said, via the team’s website. “I didn’t have my power back, so that was pretty much the main focus this offseason for me.”

McMillan said he believes that change “allows me to be faster, stronger” than he was last season and that prospect should be a pleasant one for the Panthers regardless of what they do on Thursday night.