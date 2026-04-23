Ravens exercise Zay Flowers’ fifth-year option

The Ravens have made an expected move to keep one of their top players for another year.

According to multiple reports, Baltimore has exercised receiver Zay Flowers’ fifth-year option, putting him under contract through 2027.

He is set to earn $27.298 million guaranteed in what is now the last year of his rookie deal.

Flowers, the No. 22 overall pick of the 2023 draft, was the first Ravens wideout in team history to make the Pro Bowl in 2024. He followed that with an even better season in 2025, recording 86 catches for 1,211 yards with five touchdowns, earning his second Pro Bowl berth.

In his 50 career games with 48 starts, Flowers has caught 237 passes for 3,128 yards with 14 touchdowns.