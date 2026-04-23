Report: James Pearce Jr. is negotiating a deal to resolve all criminal charges

Defensive end James Pearce Jr., a first-round pick the Falcons acquired last year by trading the team’s first-round pick this year to the Rams, faces multiple felony charges resulting from an incident with his ex-girlfriend in February. Pearce could be in the process of resolving the situation.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports South Florida reports that Pearce’s lawyers are negotiating a deal that would result in the dismissal of all charges in exchange for participation in a program that includes therapy sessions and a six-month probation period.

Pearce had been formally charged with three felonies (aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence) and one misdemeanor (stalking). His lawyers have professed his innocence.

Pearce allegedly rammed the vehicle driven by WNBA player Rickea Jackson. He then allegedly resisted arrest, striking an officer as he drove away from the scene.

Jackson reportedly has agreed to the approach. The police officers who eventually apprehended Pearce also have reportedly agreed.

Resolution of the criminal charges would lead to the finalization of the NFL’s handling of the situation under the Personal Conduct Policy. The baseline punishment for domestic violence is a six-game suspension without pay. Aggravating circumstances could lengthen the suspension.

Pearce, who finished third in defensive rookie of the year voting last season, had 10.5 sacks in 2025.