Baker Mayfield spices up Bucs-Falcons rivalry

  
Published January 20, 2026 07:17 PM

The arrival of Robert Saleh in Tennessee makes the AFC South spicier, thanks to the presence of Saleh’s nemesis, Jaguars coach Liam Coen. The arrival of Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta makes the NFC South spicier, too.

It started when D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution posted a surprisingly aggressive tweet: “Falcons’ [coach] Kevin Stefanski had a dumpster fire at quarterback in Cleveland — Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson failed, which started a chain reaction to 11 other starters. QB Shedeur Sanders closed out last season with seven starts.”

Mayfield saw it, and responded.

Failed is quite the reach pal,” Mayfield said. “Still waiting on a text/call from [Stefanski] after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.”

Mayfield is right; it was and is a reach. Mayfield took the Browns to the postseason in 2020, leading them to the divisional round against the Chiefs. Kansas City narrowly escaped, 22-17.

In 2021, Mayfield played through injuries, and the Browns missed the playoffs. In early 2022, someone in Cleveland got the bright idea to mortgage the future for (and pay a king’s ransom to) Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers, who at the time were nearly as dysfunctional as the Browns have been for more than a decade.

Mayfield’s three years with the Buccaneers have proven that he’s not a “dumpster fire” quarterback. The Browns were the dumpster fire.

Now, the smoke has spread to Atlanta and Tampa Bay, where the perpetual chip on Mayfield’s shoulder has gotten a little bigger. And it’s awesome.