nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Chargers plan to hire Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 20, 2026 09:14 PM

Well, now we know why Mike McDaniel passed on a second interview for the Browns’ head-coaching job.

Via multiple reports, McDaniel will become the new offensive coordinator of the Chargers.

It gives McDaniel a chance to partner with coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert. And it gives McDaniel an opportunity to author the kind of performance that sets him up to potentially become an A-list candidate in 2027.

McDaniel coached the Dolphins for four seasons, with a record of 35-33 in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs.

He had drawn head-coaching interest, and it’s apparently possible he could still pivot to a bigger job. As noted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, no deal has been signed. He remains in play for the top jobs with the Ravens and Raiders.

For now, however, McDaniel is on track to partner with Jim Harbaugh. Both are quirky. Both are unique. And we can only hope that the Chargers will be the focal point of Hard Knocks in August.