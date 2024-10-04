 Skip navigation
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Noah Brown out for Commanders, Brian Robinson to be a game-time decision

  
Published October 4, 2024 12:35 PM

Quarterback Jayden Daniels will be missing one of his targets for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Head coach Dan Quinn said at a Friday press conference that wide receiver Noah Brown will not play this weekend. Brown went from limited in practice due to a groin injury on Wednesday to out of practice on Thursday.

Brown, who signed with the Commanders just before the start of the season, has nine catches for 111 yards this season.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell will also miss the game. Ferrell has been sidelined the last two games with a knee injury and was not on the injury report earlier this week, but Quinn said he will remain out.

Running back Brian Robinson has been out of practice with a knee injury and Quinn said he’ll be a game-time decision. The Commanders are set to get Austin Ekeler back from a concussion and he’ll be in line for a larger role if Robinson doesn’t play.