David Njoku questionable, Nick Chubb will not be activated this week

The Browns may have one of their key offensive weapons back for Week 5.

Cleveland is listing tight end David Njoku as questionable for Sunday’s contest against Washington.

Njoku has not played since Week 1 with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday before he did not participate on Thursday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters the plan was to have him work on Wednesday and Friday, with the club monitoring how he responds.

Njoku caught four passes for 44 yards in the season-opening loss to Dallas. He had his best season in 2023, recording 81 receptions for 882 yards with six TDs.

While running back Nick Chubb (knee) had his 21-day practice window opened earlier this week, he will not be activated for Sunday’s game. The same goes for running back Nyheim Hines (knee). Both players have been limited in practice this week.

Via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com, Stefanski said Chubb “looks like himself to me” through the practice week.

Cleveland has also ruled out linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow, triceps), offensive tackle James Hudson (shoulder), and defensive end Alex Wright (triceps). Wright is set to be placed on injured reserve, as he will be out for the rest of 2024.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), offensive tackle Jedridck Wills (knee), running back Pierre Strong (hamstring), and offensive lineman Michael Dunn (illness) are questionable.