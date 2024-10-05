Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson “good to go” on Sunday despite knee injury

Commanders running back Brian Robinson was previously believed to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Browns, with a knee injury. The decision apparently has been made before game time.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Robinson is “good to go” for the Week 5 contest.

Robinson officially was listed as questionable for the game. He has 307 rushing yards in four games this season, and he’s averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He has scored three touchdowns.

The Commanders are also getting running back Austin Ekeler back from a concussion that he suffered in Week 3 against the Bengals.

The 3-1 Commanders have won three in a row. Robinson’s presence will help push them to four. It would be their first four-game winning streak since 2021, when they went from 2-6 to 6-6 before losing four in a row.