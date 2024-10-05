 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Washington Commanders v Arizona Cardinals
Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson “good to go” on Sunday despite knee injury
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Washington Commanders v Arizona Cardinals
Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson “good to go” on Sunday despite knee injury
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson “good to go” on Sunday despite knee injury

  
Published October 5, 2024 06:53 PM

Commanders running back Brian Robinson was previously believed to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Browns, with a knee injury. The decision apparently has been made before game time.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Robinson is “good to go” for the Week 5 contest.

Robinson officially was listed as questionable for the game. He has 307 rushing yards in four games this season, and he’s averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He has scored three touchdowns.

The Commanders are also getting running back Austin Ekeler back from a concussion that he suffered in Week 3 against the Bengals.

The 3-1 Commanders have won three in a row. Robinson’s presence will help push them to four. It would be their first four-game winning streak since 2021, when they went from 2-6 to 6-6 before losing four in a row.