NFL issues five fines for “violent gestures” in Week 4

Jets receiver Allen Lazard expected to be fined for his finger-gun gesture on Sunday against the Broncos. He expected right.

The NFL fined Lazard and four other players for making “violent gestures” in Week 4.

Lazard, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb were fined $14,069. Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor was fined $10.916. And Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols was fined $6,250.

In Week 1, there were no fines for violent gestures. In Week 2 and Week 3, there were two each.

Players have the right to appeal fines. When it comes to finger guns or other efforts to mime the firing of a pistol or a shotgun or a bazooka, it’s pretty clear.