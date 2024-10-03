 Skip navigation
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Allen Lazard expects a fine for finger gun celebration: “It’s something very silly”

  
Published October 3, 2024 04:46 PM

After catching a pass during Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard sat on the ground and made a finger gun celebration. For that, he got a 15-yard penalty. He also expects to get a fine.

It’s something very silly,” Lazard said, via the New York Post. “I expect the NFL to fine me just from the history of situations like this.”

Lazard said he would like to get a better explanation of the rule from the league office.

“I’ve gotten zero clarification from the NFL,” Lazard said. “Now, my coaches have come up and talked to me individually. It’s very unfortunate that I’m the victim of the situation. But it is what it is. It’s part of the NFL, and a part of the entertainment factor.”

But the rule really isn’t difficult to understand: Players aren’t allowed to mimic shooting guns. Doesn’t matter if they’re just trying to have fun while celebrating, doesn’t matter if they don’t intend it to be a violent image. The league doesn’t allow gun-themed celebrations. Even if Lazard stubbornly doesn’t understand it.

“If I am [fined], they are definitely going to exempt it,” Lazard said. “It wouldn’t make sense to fine someone for something you never warned them [about]. It’s like implementing a new driving rule: If you are driving down the street with only one hand, you never told me I can only drive with only two hands. That’s unfair. That’s not a lawful democracy in that sense.”