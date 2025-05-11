Cam Ward: I want to be one of the great ones

Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward impressed his rookie teammates with his work at minicamp practice, and he says he’s eager to earn the respect of the veterans as well.

Ward said that his veteran teammates are going to see someone committed to winning and committed to making himself great and making the Titans great.

“I’m about business. I really want to be a pro. I want to be one of the great ones. And I just want to be a good teammate at the end of the day. I want to win a lot of football games in my career,” Ward said.

Ward also said it’s important to him that everyone in the Titans’ facility, not just players and coaches, knows what he’s all about.

“Learning the custodians’ names, the cafeteria, we’ve got a great building,” Ward said.

And Ward believes he’s at the start of a great NFL career.