Philadelphia Eagles
Marcus Mariota
Marcus
Mariota
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
Betting the NFL: Cash vs. Coasters
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Marcus Mariota
PHI
Quarterback
#8
Eagles replace Minshew with Marcus Mariota
Marcus Mariota
PHI
Quarterback
#8
Beat: Eagles could be best fit for Marcus Mariota
Marcus Mariota
PHI
Quarterback
#8
Falcons release Mariota, save $14.5M in cap space
Marcus Mariota
PHI
Quarterback
#8
Mariota cut could save Falcons $12 mil cap space
Marcus Mariota
PHI
Quarterback
#8
Smith: Mariota officially underwent knee surgery
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
Miles Sanders: I know Duce Staley will get the best out of me
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Brandon Graham: Chiefs offensive line got “blessed” by slippery Super Bowl field
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jason Kelce: Jalen Hurts still beats himself up for Super Bowl loss
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
