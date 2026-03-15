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Corinne Stoddard follows Olympic medal with another at short track world championships

  
Published March 15, 2026 05:02 PM

Corinne Stoddard followed her Olympic 1500m bronze medal — the first medal for a U.S. women’s short track speed skater since 2010 — with another 1500m bronze at the World Championships in Montreal.

Stoddard, a 24-year-old from the Seattle area, placed third in Sunday’s final behind gold medalist South Korean Kim Gil-Li and Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands.

Stoddard upped her career world medal total to four. She previously won three medals in 2024.

Kim and Velzeboer combined to win the three individual women’s events at worlds, just as they did at the Olympics.

SHORT TRACK: Full Results

Kim, the Olympic 1500m gold medalist, won the 1000m and 1500m at worlds. Velzeboer, the Olympic 500m and 1000m gold medalist, won the 500m at worlds for the fourth time in the last five years and added silvers in the 1000m and 1500m.

American Kristen Santos-Griswold, the world’s top-ranked skater last season, did not enter worlds. It’s not unusual for skaters to skip worlds in the Olympic year.

In men’s finals, South Korean Rim Jong-Un won the 1000m and 1500m, while Canadian Steven Dubois took the 500m, just as he did at the Olympics.

Canadian William Dandjinou, the world’s top-ranked skater, was in the lead of the 1500m final with three laps to go, then slipped and fell on his own.

Dandjinou then crossed the finish line first in Sunday’s 1000m, a boot’s length ahead of the 18-year-old Rim, but was disqualified for an arm block to put himself ahead of the South Korean at the line.

Dutchman Jens van ‘t Wout, who won four Olympic medals, including gold in the 1000m and 1500m, earned one medal at worlds -- 500m silver.

Clayton DeClemente was fourth in the 1000m, the best individual American men’s finish in any distance since J.R. Celski took 500m silver in 2014.

Image for Olympic short track at Milan Cortina 2026: Dutch dominate, Corinne Stoddard makes American history
Olympic short track at Milan Cortina 2026: Dutch dominate, Corinne Stoddard makes American history
Between catastrophic falls and history-making wins, the short track competition at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics was certainly one to remember. Here’s what to know...