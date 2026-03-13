Commanders agree to terms with WRs Dyami Brown, Van Jefferson

The Commanders added two veteran wide receivers to their roster on Friday.

Dyami Brown has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports, while Van Jefferson also will sign a one-year contract.

Brown, 26, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Commanders in 2021. He spent his first four seasons in Washington before signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Jaguars, with $9.5 million guaranteed, a year ago.

He caught 20 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown in 14 games with the Jaguars, playing 356 offensive snaps.

In four seasons with the Commanders, Brown played 63 games and caught 59 passes for 784 yards and four touchdowns.

Jefferson, 29, spent last season with the Titans after signing a one-year, $1.67 million deal. He caught 29 passes for 350 yards and a touchdown.

He also has played for the Rams, Falcons and Steelers and has 166 receptions for 2,226 yards and 13 touchdowns in six seasons.