Seahawks agree to terms with CB Noah Igbinoghene

The Seahawks have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com reports.

Noah, 26, spent the past two seasons in Washington.

In 2025, he totaled 35 tackles, one sack and five pass breakups in 15 games with two starts. He played 373 defensive snaps and 72 on special teams.

He played all 17 games in 2024, with 10 starts, and saw action on 76 percent of the defensive snaps.

The Dolphins made Igbinoghene a first-round pick in 2020, and he played two years in Miami and one in Dallas before landing in Washington.

In his career, Igbinoghene has recorded 119 tackles, one interception, 17 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.