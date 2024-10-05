Browns activate Michael Dunn, put Alex Wright on IR

The Browns announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, including the return of offensive lineman Michael Dunn to the active roster.

Dunn returned to practice this week and he was officially removed from the non-football illness list. Dunn has appeared in 40 games and made six starts for the Browns since the start of the 2020 season.

The Browns opened up a roster spot for Dunn by placing defensive lineman Alex Wright on injured reserve. Wright announced this week that he will miss the rest of the year after suffering a tricep injury.

In addition to those moves, the Browns also announced that they have elevated cornerback Tony Brown II and tight end Geoff Swaim from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the .