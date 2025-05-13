Chad Baker-Mazara transfers to USC after helping Auburn reach the Final Four

LOS ANGELES — Chad Baker-Mazara is transferring to Southern California after helping Auburn reach the Final Four.

The 6-foot-7 forward started 34 of 38 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while earning All-SEC third-team honors. The Tigers lost 79-73 to eventual national champion Florida in the national semifinals, with Baker-Mazara scoring 18 points.

“He’s a proven winner and will be a player that we can play all over the floor,” USC coach Eric Musselman said Tuesday. “Chad will be one of the best returning players in the country this year. Chad plays with incredible passion and emotion that can lift a home crowd.”

Baker-Mazara, who is from the Dominican Republic, started nine of 35 games in his first season with the Tigers. He was selected to the SEC All-Tournament team.

He previously played at Northwest Florida State College and Duquesne before transferring to San Diego State as a sophomore. He was the Mountain West’s sixth man of the year and helped the Aztecs to a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Baker-Mazara is the sixth player to join USC for next season via the transfer portal.