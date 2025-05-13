 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: MAY 13 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Kyle Larson calls first day of Indianapolis 500 practice “a nice ... smooth day’
Syndication: The Enquirer
IU Indianapolis fires Paul Corsaro for his treatment of players
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State women’s basketball coach charged with driving while impaired

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_wagnersegment_250513.jpg
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_lf_jordanspieth_250513.jpg
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chad Baker-Mazara transfers to USC after helping Auburn reach the Final Four

  
Published May 13, 2025 07:24 PM

LOS ANGELES — Chad Baker-Mazara is transferring to Southern California after helping Auburn reach the Final Four.

The 6-foot-7 forward started 34 of 38 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while earning All-SEC third-team honors. The Tigers lost 79-73 to eventual national champion Florida in the national semifinals, with Baker-Mazara scoring 18 points.

“He’s a proven winner and will be a player that we can play all over the floor,” USC coach Eric Musselman said Tuesday. “Chad will be one of the best returning players in the country this year. Chad plays with incredible passion and emotion that can lift a home crowd.”

Baker-Mazara, who is from the Dominican Republic, started nine of 35 games in his first season with the Tigers. He was selected to the SEC All-Tournament team.

He previously played at Northwest Florida State College and Duquesne before transferring to San Diego State as a sophomore. He was the Mountain West’s sixth man of the year and helped the Aztecs to a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Baker-Mazara is the sixth player to join USC for next season via the transfer portal.