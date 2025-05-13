 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 13 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Kyle Larson calls first day of Indianapolis 500 practice “a nice ... smooth day’
nbc_cbb_usc_musselmanintv_250201.jpg
Chad Baker-Mazara transfers to USC after helping Auburn reach the Final Four
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State women’s basketball coach charged with driving while impaired

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_wagnersegment_250513.jpg
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_lf_jordanspieth_250513.jpg
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 13 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Kyle Larson calls first day of Indianapolis 500 practice “a nice ... smooth day’
nbc_cbb_usc_musselmanintv_250201.jpg
Chad Baker-Mazara transfers to USC after helping Auburn reach the Final Four
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State women’s basketball coach charged with driving while impaired

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_wagnersegment_250513.jpg
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_lf_jordanspieth_250513.jpg
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

IU Indianapolis fires Paul Corsaro for his treatment of players

  
Published May 13, 2025 07:14 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Indianapolis fired men’s basketball coach Paul Corsaro on Tuesday for how he treated his players. The Jaguars did not provide details of Corsaro’s actions.

“His behavior did not meet the university’s values and standards regarding the treatment of student athletes,” the university said in a statement.

Corsaro went 10-24 overall and 6-14 in the Horizon League in his only season with the Jaguars.

The 36-year-old Indianapolis native was considered an up-and-comer in the coaching ranks when he left the University of Indianapolis last spring after four seasons. He posted a 79-37 mark with the Greyhounds, topping the 20-win mark and making NCAA Division II Tournament runs in each of his final two seasons at his alma mater.

Corsaro was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference and Midwest Region Coach of the Year in 2022-23.

He played both football and basketball in college. After graduating from Indianapolis in 2012, he joined the Greyhounds staff and worked there until 2017-18. Following two seasons as an assistant coach at Purdue Fort Wayne, he took the head coaching job at Indianapolis.

IU Indianapolis said it will conduct a national search for Corsaro’s successor.