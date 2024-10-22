 Skip navigation
Top News

Jaxon Richardson slow rolling recruitment

  By
  • Jason Jordan, Staff,
  By
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
  
Published October 21, 2024 10:30 PM
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.


LAS VEGAS - Jaxon Richardson knows that his older brother, Jase, wants what’s best for him, and, to some degree, he gives him the room to make his own decision; still, Jaxon said he’s clear on his older brother’s ultimate agenda.

“He lets me do my thing for the most part,” Jaxon said. “But, yeah, he definitely wants me to come and play with him.”


Jase is preparing to kick off his freshman season at Michigan State, where their father Jason Richardson won a national title in 2000 before a stellar career in the NBA.

“I’m gonna make the best decision for me, but of course with my dad going there and now my brother that would be cool,” Richardson said. “It’s really early for me, so I’m just taking my time with everything, so I’ll be able to say that I made the best decision for me. I would love to play with my brother again though.”

Makes sense since he and his brother helped lead Columbus (Fla.) to the Final Four of the Chipotle Nationals tournament last season.

Richardson, who checks in at No. 27 overall in the Rivals150, is already picking up interest from everyone from Miami, Alabama, Cincinnati and USC, among many others.

He took an unofficial visit to Alabama recently and left raving about Nate Oats’ program.

“I was really impressed with the practices for sure. I got to go to the football game and midnight madness and all of that. That’s definitely a style that I’m comfortable playing in. They get up and down the floor fast and there’s a lot of opportunities to create in transition. It was only my first visit, but I had a lot of fun.”

Richardson said he’s confident that witnessing his brother’s recruitment firsthand will benefit him throughout his own recruitment process.

“I saw everything he did, and I know the things that he learned, so I can use those lessons to make the best decision in the end,” Richardson said. “At this point though, I’m just trying to enjoy everything and hear what people are talking about.”