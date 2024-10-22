Got Next with Meghan and Zora podcast debuts Tuesday, October 29

Former college basketball players, current WNBA insiders, and NBC Sports talents, Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown talk all things women’s basketball as they bring their expertise to NCAA and WNBA games on their new podcast — Got Next with Meghan and Zora.

The podcast trailer is already available on Apple and Spotify.

The first episode drops Tuesday, October 29.

McKeown grew up around basketball as her father, Joe McKeown, is one of the winningest women’s college basketball coaches in the NCAA. Prior to her broadcasting career, she played guard for Northwestern from 2010-2014 and served as a captain during her senior year.

In her broadcasting career, McKeown has been a color commentator for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky as well as the Big Ten Network where she also took on roles of sideline and studio reporter.

Stephenson is a 2015 graduate of Elon University in North Carolina, where she was a four-year member of the basketball team. A three-year starter, Stephenson set a school record for single-season, three-point field goal percentage in the 2011-12 season (42.3%).

Previously, Stephenson served as a sideline and digital reporter for the Milwaukee Bucks on Bally Sports/Fox Wisconsin (2019-2023). In April 2021, she became the first woman to handle play-by-play for a Bucks game.

You’ll want to listen for their weekly analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs.