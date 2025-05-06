 Skip navigation
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark receives 3-year contract extension through 2030

  
May 6, 2025

IRVING, Texas — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has received a three-year contract extension through 2030, the conference confirmed.

The Big 12 board of directors agreed to extend his original five-year contract, which was set to expire in 2027.

Yormark was CEO of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company when he was hired to take over for Bob Bowlsby in 2022.

Yormark landed a six-year television contract extension valued at $2.28 billion and shepherded the move of Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 following the disintegration of the Pac-12. He also oversaw the Bowlsby-negotiated move of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF into the Big 12 in 2023.