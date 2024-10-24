 Skip navigation
USF men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dies at 43

  
Published October 24, 2024 07:27 PM
NCAA Basketball: American Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinal- South Florida v UAB

Mar 16, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim calls a play against the UAB Blazers during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

TAMPA, Fla. — South Florida coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, who led the Bulls to the American Athletic Conference’s regular-season championship a year ago, has died, the school announced Thursday. He was 43.

The school said he died from complications that presented while he was undergoing a procedure at a Tampa-area hospital.

“He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly said. “Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the university and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

Abdur-Rahim was a rising star in the coaching world. He went 19-65 in his first three seasons at Kennesaw State but enjoyed great success over the next two seasons. His 2022-23 team at Kennesaw State went 26-9 and made the NCAA Tournament, earning him the shot to coach at USF.

He was an immediate success with the Bulls. USF went 25-8 last season, won the AAC regular-season title and won a game in the NIT. Abdur-Rahim was the unanimous pick as the AAC’s coach of the year.

“Throughout my time working with coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body,” USF President Rhea Law said. “His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever.”

This season’s USF team was picked third in the AAC preseason poll. It is scheduled to play an exhibition game on Oct. 30 against Edward Waters, then opens the season against No. 21 Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 4.

“This is truly a terrible tragedy,” George Washington coach Chris Caputo posted on social media. “Amir was a good man and an excellent coach. Please pray for him and his family.”

Abdur-Rahim and his wife had three children, USF said. Abdur-Rahim had 12 brothers and sisters; one of his brothers is G League president and former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

“I am devastated by the sudden passing of my good friend Amir Abdur-Rahim, an outstanding man, husband, father and leader who brought tremendous positive energy to all he encountered,” USF football coach Alex Golesh said. “My heart breaks for his wife, Arianne, his three children, extended family and many friends.”