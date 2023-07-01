 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC

Killian Hayes

Killian
Hayes

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
Nets reportedly trade Joe Harris to Pistons for draft picks
This changes the dynamic of Detroit going after Cam Johnson in free agency
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Killian_Hayes.jpg
    Killian Hayes
    DET Point Guard #7
    Killian Hayes finishes season with 26-point effort
  • Killian_Hayes.jpg
    Killian Hayes
    DET Point Guard #7
    Killian Hayes scores 28 points with 6 dimes vs IND
  • Eugene Omoruyi.jpg
    Eugene Omoruyi
    DET Small Forward #97
    Eugene Omoruyi starts second half, scores 19
  • Killian_Hayes.jpg
    Killian Hayes
    DET Point Guard #7
    Killian Hayes (leg) not on injury report Friday
  • Killian_Hayes.jpg
    Killian Hayes
    DET Point Guard #7
    Killian Hayes injures leg during 4th quarter Weds.
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Pacers reportedly to make run at Max Strus in “unexpectedly hot” market for free agent shooter
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Grant Williams would be “happy and excited” to return to Celtics, but that’s unlikely
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
Monty Williams says wife’s health was priority, almost kept him from taking Pistons job