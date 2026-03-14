Kings’ Keegan Murray out at least two more weeks with left ankle sprain

Keegan Murray’s season-long battle with injuries continues, and the Kings’ best young player will be out at least two more weeks with a sprained left ankle, the team announced Friday.

With Sacramento focused on its draft position and having already shut down a number of key players — Domantas Sabonis (back), Zach LaVine (finger), De’Andre Hunter (eye) — there will be no rush to get Murray back on the court.

Murray played in at least 76 games in each of his first three NBA seasons, but has battled injuries all season long. He was delayed in starting the season due to thumb surgery, but what really has slowed him is a sprained left ankle. He missed 20 games starting just after the first of the year with the sprained left ankle, returned to play four games and then re-injured that same ankle. That’s where things stand now.

When he has played this season, the 25-year-old wing has averaged 14 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He has struggled with his shot this season, which is about the injuries and not a long-term concern.

Murray signed a five-year, $140 million contract extension with the Kings that kicks in next season.

Sacramento is tanking to get a young star to pair with Murray, which is another reason not to rush him back. The Kings have the worst record in the Western Conference and are in a “race” with Indiana and Washington for the league’s worst record.