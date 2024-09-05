 Skip navigation
NBASacramento KingsDevin Carter

Devin
Carter

Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics
Domantas Sabonis is surprised, happy Monk stayed with Kings, talks DeRozan addition
The Kings will have a lethal offense next season.
Jeremy Lamb announces retirement after decade in NBA
Lauri Markkanen agrees to five-year, $238 million extension to stay with Jazz