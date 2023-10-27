Skip navigation
League
NBA
Date
NBA
NBA Unsigned Free Agent
David Duke Jr.
David
Duke Jr.
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Nets sitting Durant, Irving, pretty much everyone you can name vs. Pacers
Durant, Irving, Simmons and five other Nets are out.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
David Duke Jr.
BKN
Shooting Guard
#6
David Duke leads Nets with 24 points vs. Milwaukee
Cam Thomas
BKN
Shooting Guard
#24
You knew this would happen: Cam Thomas scores 46
David Duke Jr.
FA
Shooting Guard
#28
Stein: Nets convert David Duke Jr. to full deal
David Duke Jr.
FA
Shooting Guard
#28
David Duke Jr. (illness) available Wednesday night
Yuta Watanabe
PHX
Small Forward
#18
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) sidelined again Monday
Charles Barkley challenges Adam Silver on NBA’s response to domestic violence
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Golden State Warriors release Rudy Gay (and McGruder)
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA needs to take step forward in confronting domestic violence
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Report: Rockets trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Thunder, who will waive troubled player
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Charlotte Hornets waive center Kai Jones
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
