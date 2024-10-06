Skip navigation
Minaret Station wins Bourbon Stakes in upset
October 6, 2024 05:59 PM
Minaret Station takes the lead in the race's final moments to win the Bourbon Stakes as a major underdog, earning a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.
