Zeitlos wins Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - Detroit Tigers v. Cleveland Guardians - Game One
Lane Thomas hits 3-run homer, Cleveland’s bullpen torments Tigers as Guardians win ALDS opener 7-0
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Talladega: Michael McDowell wins pole
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
Tyrrell Hatton ties Old Course record to lead; Nicolas Colsaerts one back after albatross

Top Clips

nbc_horse_firstladystakes_241005.jpg
Gina Romantica pulls away to win First Lady Stakes
nbc_nas_talladegaqualhls_241005.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
nbc_fnia_tomlinonwatt_241005.jpg
Watt’s ability ‘to rise up’ helps define him

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - Detroit Tigers v. Cleveland Guardians - Game One
Lane Thomas hits 3-run homer, Cleveland’s bullpen torments Tigers as Guardians win ALDS opener 7-0
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Talladega: Michael McDowell wins pole
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
Tyrrell Hatton ties Old Course record to lead; Nicolas Colsaerts one back after albatross

Top Clips

nbc_horse_firstladystakes_241005.jpg
Gina Romantica pulls away to win First Lady Stakes
nbc_nas_talladegaqualhls_241005.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
nbc_fnia_tomlinonwatt_241005.jpg
Watt’s ability ‘to rise up’ helps define him

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Zeitlos wins Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes

October 5, 2024 04:18 PM
4-year-old Zeitlos pulls away for the easy win at the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes at Keeneland, a Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" race for the Classic.