HISA, Jockeys’ Guild partner with mental-health company to offer jockeys access to care and support

  
Published October 10, 2024 06:09 PM
Jockey

Apocalyptical Jess, 2, with jockey Raul Ramirez Jr. aboard, sprints past the finish line to win the 60th running of the All American Futurity September 4, 2018, at Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and Casino. In second place was Im Jess Special V, 4, with jockey Agustin Silva, No Mires a La Luna, 7, with jockey Rodrigo Sigala Vallejo in third and Tools in the Sky, 1, with jockey Felipe Garcia-Luna in fourth.

Rudy Gutierrez/El Paso Times/Rudy Gutierrez/El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Horse racing’s federal oversight agency and the Jockeys’ Guild are collaborating on an initiative to support jockeys’ well-being with access to mental-health care.

The Guild and Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) have partnered with mental-health company Onrise to provide care for jockeys in their native languages. Jockeys can access therapists, psychiatrists and trained retired athletes for support, a release stated, and help create openness and reduce stigma within horse racing.

The initiative was announced during a three-day conference on jockey concussions, safety and wellness. Services are free for eligible and qualified jockeys, the release added.

HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus cited the physical and mental demands on jockeys that she called critical to their long-term success and well-being. The partnership provides jockeys “with a safe space to connect with professional athlete peers who understand their experiences,” and offers support for handling the pressures of a demanding career.

Guild president and CEO Terry Meyocks said his organization was proud to partner with HISA and Onrise on a resource for jockey mental wellness. Citing the Guild’s longtime advocacy for jockey safety and wellness, he said the initiative marks another important step in that mission and helps them “take care of their health in a way that has never been done before in our sport.”

Onrise works with organizations including the MLS Players Association, U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association and all three U.S. women’s professional volleyball leagues.