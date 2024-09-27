How to watch California Crown horse race 2024: Stream info, schedule, entry list, preview, distance

The Road to the Breeders’ Cup reaches the homestretch with horse racing’s newest headline race, The California Crown.

On Sept. 28, Santa Anita Park will host some of the biggest stars in horse racing in one of the last west coast tune-up races before the Breeders’ Cup. A $1 million purse is on the line as well as a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November.

Here’s everything you need to know about the California Crown at Santa Anita Park:

What is the California Crown horse race?

The California Crown is one of the newest headline horse races festivies off the track, including celebrity chef culinary options, renowned music artists and first-class thoroughbred racing.

Seven horses are scheduled to race a mile and an eighth for a $1 million purse and a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Where is the California Crown?

The California Crown will take place at the Santa Anita Park. Located in Arcadia, California, Santa Anita Park has been the location of a number of historic races, including Zenyatta becoming the only filly to win the Breeders’ Cup classic in 2009 and Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella winning four Breeders’ Cup races in one afternoon.

When is the 2024 California Crown?

The California Crown will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 with television coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET and ending at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2024 California Crown:

Date: September 28, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET

Where: Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California

TV Network: CNBC

Streaming Info: Peacock

Is the California Crown an automatic qualifier for the Breeders Cup Classic?

The winner of the California Crown gets an automatic invite to the Breeders’ Cup World Championship to race in the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic. Coverage of the 2024 Breeders’ Cup will air November 1st and 2nd on Peacock and across the networks of NBC.

Is 2024 the inaugural California Crown?

2024 is the inaugural year of the California Crown, but it has been known as other races prior to this year. From the 1980s to 2012, this West Coast Breeders’ Cup Classic tuneup was known as the Goodwood Stakes. From 2012 to 2023, the race was known as the Awesome Again Stakes.

2024 California Crown entry list

Newgate Subsanador National Treasure Katonah Muth Senor Buscador Indispensable

Which Bob Baffert horses are in the 2024 California Crown?

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will have three horses racing in the California Crown. 4-year-old colt Newgate is scheduled to be ridden by John Velazquez on Saturday. 2023 Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure is also slated to be in the California Crown field. Lastly, Baffert brings Muth to Santa Anita after going 3-0 in 2024 so far.

