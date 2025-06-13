 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Truex at Mexico.jpg
Ryan Truex looks to enjoy Mexico weekend driving Denny Hamlin’s car
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round Two
Putt free and try hard: Why Sam Burns, the world’s best on the greens, is rolling at Oakmont
Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck is 6th goalie in NHL history to win Hart and Vezina in the same year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnnymillerbooth_250613.jpg
Miller: Sunday 63 ‘a heavenly round, literally’
nbc_golf_usoearlyrd2_250613.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 2
nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Truex at Mexico.jpg
Ryan Truex looks to enjoy Mexico weekend driving Denny Hamlin’s car
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round Two
Putt free and try hard: Why Sam Burns, the world’s best on the greens, is rolling at Oakmont
Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck is 6th goalie in NHL history to win Hart and Vezina in the same year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnnymillerbooth_250613.jpg
Miller: Sunday 63 ‘a heavenly round, literally’
nbc_golf_usoearlyrd2_250613.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 2
nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Belmont Stakes to be run at Saratoga Race Course again in 2026, a third time in a row

  
Published June 13, 2025 05:00 PM

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — The Belmont Stakes is set to be run at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York for a third consecutive year in 2026.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York Racing Association announced Friday that it will be the third and last time the Triple Crown finale is held there before returning to Belmont Park on Long Island in 2027.

“Saratoga has served our fans and stakeholders extremely well as the temporary home of the Belmont Stakes during the construction of a new Belmont Park on Long Island,” NYRA president and CEO David O’Rourke said. “Belmont Park will always be the home of the Belmont Stakes and we look forward to its return to the newly reimagined Belmont in 2027.”

It was confirmation of an expected extension of the race’s stay at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes nearly a half-billion dollar renovation project. It is on track to reopen in September 2026, with the Breeders’ Cup returning to New York at Belmont Park in the fall of 2027.

The Belmont will again be run at 1 1/4 miles instead of its traditional 1-1/2 mile distance that has been known as the “test of the champion.” That has been the case the past two years, as well, because of the configuration of the main dirt track.