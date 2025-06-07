 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented By Acer 2025 - Round Two
Ilhee Lee leads crowd at ShopRite LPGA as U.S. Women’s Open champ Maja Stark misses cut
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries
Thornton, Burton, Billings have double-doubles as Valkyries beat Aces 95-68 to snap four-game skid

Top Clips

nbc_golf_americanfamilychamp_250607.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_manassero_250607.jpg
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
nbc_mx_kitchen_250607.jpg
Kitchen describes Thunder Valley as a ‘dogfight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented By Acer 2025 - Round Two
Ilhee Lee leads crowd at ShopRite LPGA as U.S. Women’s Open champ Maja Stark misses cut
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries
Thornton, Burton, Billings have double-doubles as Valkyries beat Aces 95-68 to snap four-game skid

Top Clips

nbc_golf_americanfamilychamp_250607.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_manassero_250607.jpg
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
nbc_mx_kitchen_250607.jpg
Kitchen describes Thunder Valley as a ‘dogfight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sovereignty beats Journalism to win the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga

  
Published June 7, 2025 07:25 PM

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Sovereignty bested Journalism on Saturday in a Kentucky Derby rematch to win the 157th Belmont Stakes, and the second hosted at Saratoga.

Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado traversed the field of eight on a fast Saratoga track after downpours throughout the morning and early afternoon dried up before post time.

Journalism was second and Baeza was third — the same 1-2-3 as the Kentucky Derby.

Sovereignty led off the first leg of the Triple Crown by winning the Derby in early May. The Bill Mott-trained colt also edged Journalism in that race.

After the Derby win, the Godolphin-owned 3-year-old opted out of the Preakness Stakes to focus on the Belmont, forfeiting a shot at history to win the Triple Crown. The Triple Crown hasn’t been won since 2018, when Bob Baffert’s Justify won the 105th Belmont Stakes to secure the third jewel.

Journalism was the only horse to run in all three legs, winning the Preakness.