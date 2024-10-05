East Avenue dominates Claiborne Breeders' Futurity

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seth Hammaker injured
Seth Hammaker renews with Pro Circuit Kawasaki for the 2025 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Division Series - Detroit Tigers v. Cleveland Guardians - Game One
Lane Thomas hits 3-run homer, Cleveland’s bullpen torments Tigers as Guardians win ALDS opener 7-0
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Talladega: Michael McDowell wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_horse_coolmoreturfmile_241005.jpg
Carl Spackler holds on to win Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_horse_oakleafstakes_241005.jpg
Non Compliant surges to Oak Leaf Stakes victory
nbc_pl_septop25goals_241005.jpg
Top 25 Premier League goals of September 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seth Hammaker injured
Seth Hammaker renews with Pro Circuit Kawasaki for the 2025 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Division Series - Detroit Tigers v. Cleveland Guardians - Game One
Lane Thomas hits 3-run homer, Cleveland’s bullpen torments Tigers as Guardians win ALDS opener 7-0
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Talladega: Michael McDowell wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_horse_coolmoreturfmile_241005.jpg
Carl Spackler holds on to win Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_horse_oakleafstakes_241005.jpg
Non Compliant surges to Oak Leaf Stakes victory
nbc_pl_septop25goals_241005.jpg
Top 25 Premier League goals of September 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

East Avenue dominates Claiborne Breeders' Futurity

October 5, 2024 05:27 PM
2-year-old colt East Avenue pulls away in a dominant showing at the Claiborne Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland, earning a spot in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.