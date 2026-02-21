Myles Garrett now targets the all-tie sack record

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett now holds the single-season sack record. He now has a bigger goal.

In a recent interview with Casino Guru News, Garrett said he wants to break the all-time sack record.

“I’m going to take that down, and prefer that I take it down here in the next five years,” Garrett said. “That is definitely on my mind to go out there and get. That’s a goal I’ve had for years now since college.”

Through nine seasons, Garrett has 125.5 sacks. He’s had at least 10 sacks for eight straight seasons.

Garrett needs 75 sacks to break Bruce Smith’s record of 200. (Sacks first became an individual stat in 1982.) Garrett is currently tied for 20th, with Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney. Garrett is third among all active players, behind Von Miller and Cam Jordan. (Both had a six-year head start on Garrett.)

It’s doable. Garrett has 83 sacks over the last five years, an average of 16.6 per season. He needs to average 15 over the next five to make it happen.