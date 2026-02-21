 Skip navigation
Report: Doubtful that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah plays again

  
Published February 21, 2026 04:39 PM

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has not played since suffering a neck injury in October 2024 and it is reportedly a long shot that he’ll be able to get back on the field in the future.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that it is “doubtful at best” that Owusu-Koramoah will ever play again. Owusu-Koramoah was immobilized and placed on a back board after a collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Owusu-Koramoah spent all of last season on the physically unable to perform list. When he was ruled out for the year, Owusu-Koramoah said in a statement that he doesn’t “know what’s next, but I’ll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field.”

Owusu-Koramoah was a 2021 second-round pick in Cleveland. He has 308 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles in 49 career games.