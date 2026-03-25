Kaori Sakamoto leads figure skating worlds after short program; Americans in medal contention

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan topped the short program as she seeks a fourth title at the World Figure Skating Championships in the last competition of her career.

Sakamoto, the Olympic singles bronze medalist in 2022 and silver medalist last month, tallied 79.31 points, the world’s top score in this Olympic cycle. She hit a triple Lutz, double Axel and triple flip-triple toe loop combination in her “Time to Say Goodbye” short program.

Sakamoto leads by .86 of a point over countrywoman Mone Chiba going into Friday’s free skate in Prague, Czechia.

Americans Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito are in third and fourth, 6.66 and 7.15 points back, respectively.

Levito sparkles in clean short program at worlds Isabeau Levito skated to a short program score of 72.16 points at the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, Czechia, slotting her in 4th and firmly in medal contention ahead of the free skate.

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Sakamoto, who announced before this season that it will be her last, can become the first woman to capture four world singles titles since American Michelle Kwan took five between 1996 and 2003.

Sakamoto won three consecutive world titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024 before American Alysa Liu snapped the streak in 2025. Liu, who isn’t competing at these worlds, edged Sakamoto again at the Milan Cortina Olympics, taking gold by 1.89 points.

Worlds continue later Wednesday with the pairs’ short program, live on Peacock.

Glenn, the three-time U.S. champion who was fifth at the Olympics, had a clean short program with minor landing errors on her triple Axela and triple flip-triple toe loop combo. She was the only skater to land a triple Axel on Wednesday.

At the Olympics, Glenn was 13th in the short after doubling a planned triple loop, then was third in the free skate. In her three previous worlds appearances, she was 10th, 10th and ninth in the short and ended up with a best finish of fifth in 2025.

Levito, the 2024 World silver medalist who was 12th at the Olympics, landed a triple Lutz-triple loop combo in her “Sophia Loren” medley program.

The third American, Sarah Everhardt, was ninth in her worlds debut and one of four women in the short to receive positive grades of execution from all nine judges on all seven of her elements (no zeroes).

Everhardt was called up as an alternate to replace Liu, who announced her withdrawal from worlds on March 8. It’s common for Olympic medalists to skip the post-Olympic worlds due to off-ice opportunities.

“It felt really nervy,” Everhardt said. “Even going into the first jump, I was thinking about me messing it up. But then I was like, no, I can’t think like that. So I just told myself to trust myself and do my best and to do what I can do. After the first jumping pass, I think I relaxed a little bit.”