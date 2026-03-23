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Iga Swiatek parts with coach after Miami Open shock

  
Published March 23, 2026 01:47 PM
Iga Swiatek

Mar 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts after missing a shot against Magda Linette (POL) (not pictured) on day three of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek has parted company with her coach after her shock first round elimination at the Miami Open.

In a post on Instagram, the world No. 3 announced her split from Wim Fissette, who she had worked with since 2024 and claimed her first Wimbledon title with last year.

Swiatek, who has won six Grand Slam titles, said she’d “decided to take a different path.”

“I’m grateful for his support, experience, and everything we achieved together — including one of my biggest dreams in sport.”

The 24-year-old from Poland was beaten in three sets by world No. 50 Magda Linette in Miami. The defeat ended her run of 73 straight opening-round wins on tour.

“Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court of course,” she said.

Swiatek said the rest of her team would remain unchanged.

“I know there are many questions, but l’ll let you know what’s next at the right time. I’m taking a moment to take care of myself, process this experience, and prepare for a new chapter,” she said.

Fissette has worked with a long list of top players that includes Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka.