Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Ducks’ Trevor Zegras expected to be sidelined 6 to 8 weeks after breaking left ankle

  
Published January 11, 2024 10:35 PM
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators

Jan 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) is helped off the ice after an injury first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

RALEIGH, N.C. — Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras is expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks after breaking his left ankle Tuesday night at Nashville.

The Ducks revealed the injury Thursday, saying Zegras will have surgery. He hit the boards feet-first after Nashville forward Juuso Parssinen’s stick caught in his skates.

The team also said rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has a separated shoulder and will be out about six weeks. He also was injured in the Ducks’ 5-3 victory in Nashville, taking a hit from Michael McCarron.

Zegras has four goals and three assists in 20 games this season, missing 20 games because of a lower-body injury. Mintyukov has two goals and 17 assists in 40 games.

In Mintyukov’s place, Robert Hagg was in the lineup Thursday night at Carolina for his season debut and first game with Anaheim. The Ducks traded defenseman Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.