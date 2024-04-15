 Skip navigation
Cutter Gauthier, the NCAA’s leading scorer, signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Ducks

  
Published April 15, 2024 12:22 AM
NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four

Apr 13, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Cutter Gauthier (19) takes a shot on goal against the Denver Pioneers during the first period of the championship game of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cutter Gauthier, who scored the most goals in the NCAA in the last 25 years during Boston College’s run to the Frozen Four, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Gauthier is likely to make his NHL debut on Thursday when the Ducks wrap up their season at Vegas.

Gauthier’s rights were acquired from Philadelphia for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick. Gauthier was the fifth overall pick by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL draft.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in January he traded Gauthier because he wouldn’t sign, train or even communicate with Philadelphia.

Gauthier’s 38 goals are tied with Ryan Potulny, who played for Minnesota in 2005-06, for most by a collegiate player in the last 25 seasons. The center also led the NCAA in game-winning goals (10), was second in points (65) and tied for second in power-play goals (13).

He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top player in college hockey, as Boston College reached the NCAA title game before losing 2-0 to Denver on Saturday.

Gauthier also helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the recent World Junior Championship. He co-led all players in scoring with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) and was named the tournament’s best forward.

Gauthier will be the fifth top 10 pick since the 2019 draft to join the Ducks, who have not made the playoffs since 2018.

