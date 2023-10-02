 Skip navigation
Dynamic center Trevor Zegras agrees to 3-year contract extension with Anaheim Ducks

  
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks agreed to a contract extension Monday, keeping their dynamic center in the fold for at least three more seasons.

Zegras’ extension is worth $17.25 million, with an annual salary cap hit of $5.75 million. He was a restricted free agent.

The 22-year old Zegras had a team-high 65 points last season, becoming the third-youngest NHL player to lead his team in points. He set a career high in assists with 42 and matched his personal best in goals (23).

He is only the second player in the franchise’s 30-year history to reach 60 points in multiple seasons before turning 23. Zegras was the ninth overall pick by the Ducks in the 2019 draft after a season at Boston University. He finished second in voting for the Calder Trophy in 2021-22 after becoming only the third American NHL player to surpass 60 points as a rookie.

Zegras impressed fans with his scoring tactics, which went viral that season because of two “ Michigan goals.” That’s a lacrosse-style score when a player scoops up the puck with the blade of the stick and then tries to whip the stick around the net and put the puck in the top corner of the net over the goalie’s shoulder.