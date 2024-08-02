Rangers avoid arbitration with Ryan Lindgren, signing him to a 1-year contract.

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers avoided arbitration with Ryan Lindgren on Tuesday, signing the hard-nosed defenseman to a one-year contract.

Lindgren, 26, has become one of New York’s most important players, skating on the top pair on the blue line alongside 2021 Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox. He averaged over 19 minutes of ice time last season, then over 20 in the playoffs.

The Minnesota native can be an unrestricted free agent next summer if he and the team cannot agree to a contract extension before July 1.

Lindgren has skated in 376 NHL regular-season and playoff games since being drafted 49th in 2016 by Boston. The Rangers acquired him from the Bruins in 2018, and he has played his entire career with New York.