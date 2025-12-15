 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Josh Bell
Report: Twins add first baseman Josh Bell with agreement on $7 million contract
Pittsburgh Pirates v Baltimore Orioles
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes complete a Wild few days with a goal in first game with Minnesota

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Josh Bell
Report: Twins add first baseman Josh Bell with agreement on $7 million contract
Pittsburgh Pirates v Baltimore Orioles
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes complete a Wild few days with a goal in first game with Minnesota

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Florida QB DJ Lagway entering transfer portal amid coaching change

  
Published December 15, 2025 10:58 AM
Analyzing all 12 teams in College Football Playoff
December 10, 2025 08:40 AM
PFF previews the 12-team College Football Playoff, analyzing the key statistics that could impact the action, sharing why Indiana deserves to be ranked No. 1 and praising Texas Tech for having an elite defensive unit.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is entering the transfer portal.

Lagway announced his intentions on social media, saying “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida.”

The oft-injured Lagway completed 63% of his passes this season for 2,264 yards, with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also ran for 136 yards and a score. He missed most of the offseason program while recovering from core-muscle surgery, a sore throwing arm and a strained calf. He also missed time in 2024 with a hamstring injury.

The Gators (4-8) fired coach Billy Napier in October, raising speculation about Lagway’s future. They hired Tulane’s Jon Sumrall to replace Napier, who recruited Lagway out of Willis, Texas, and Sumrall will go in a different direction at the all-important QB position.

Lagway looked like a potential star as a freshman at Florida, going 6-1 as a starter. But he seemed out of sorts as a sophomore — evidenced by sloppy mechanics and a clear lack of confidence in the pocket.

Lagway also was due to make more than $3 million in 2026 at Florida and already made millions through name, image and likeness deals with Gatorade, Jordan Brand, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini Orlando, T-Mobile, Beats by Dre, Chipotle and others.

His value as a brand ambassador seemed to take a hit in Gainesville. He now will look for a fresh start elsewhere.

He thanked family, friends, teammates, coaches, training staff and “every member of the Florida community” in his goodbye message.