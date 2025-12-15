 Skip navigation
Josh Bell
Report: Twins add first baseman Josh Bell with agreement on $7 million contract
Pittsburgh Pirates v Baltimore Orioles
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes complete a Wild few days with a goal in first game with Minnesota

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for 'creative' comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy's play could be 'encouraging' for 49ers

Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer dispels Michigan rumors, says he’s ‘very happy in Tuscaloosa’

  
Published December 15, 2025 11:09 AM
Michigan must move 'fast' to find new head coach
December 11, 2025 01:55 PM
Dan Patrick unpacks the latest after Sherrone Moore's shocking exit from Michigan, explaining why it comes at difficult timing for the Wolverines and which candidates could make the most sense.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is “very happy in Tuscaloosa” and has no interest in pursuing other jobs, he said in a statement.

With the sudden opening at Michigan, the second-year coach has stated he will stay at Alabama as the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide prepare for a playoff game at No. 8 Oklahoma.

“I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job,” he said in a statement released through Yea Alabama, the school’s NIL collective. “I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as head football coach at the University of Alabama.”

DeBoer has a 19-7 record in two seasons at Alabama after going 10-3 this season.

The Crimson Tide were the top team in the SEC during the regular season with a 7-1 conference record, and were selected to the College Football Playoff after missing the 12-team field a season ago.

There’s also been recruiting success. Alabama has a consensus top 5 recruiting class according to all major recruiting services.

The Crimson Tide will play at Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff.